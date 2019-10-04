Deals
Uber Works
Uber Works
Find work that fits your schedule, skills, and interests
Uber Works is a platform that connects workers with big and small businesses. Finding new ways to earn and filling your staffing needs are now just a few clicks away.
Uber Works Officially Launches In Chicago | Uber Blog
Today, millions of Americans use staffing agencies to find work. Yet the status quo is not ideal, for workers or for businesses. Workers face rigid scheduling and opaque information about where they can pick up shifts and how much they can expect to earn.
Uber to launch app matching temporary workers and businesses
Uber is launching a new app on Friday in Chicago that will match temporary workers looking for shift work with businesses looking to fill gaps in their rosters, according to three people familiar with the matter.
CEO David Krane suggests GV could sell the rest of its Uber stake at the end of its lockup period next month
Today at TC's Disrupt show in San Francisco, we took the stage with David Krane, a longtime veteran of Google who who took the reins as CEO of its venture arm, GV, three years ago and hasn't spoken publicly since despite knowing every reporter in Silicon Valley. We asked him why he̵...
Chris Messina
Will Uber turn into a general-purpose gig-worker employment platform?
