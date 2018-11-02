Uber Eats for Business

Uber for Business makes it easy to set up an employee food program, powered by Uber Eats
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
MakersThere are no makers yet
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
🌟
Ben TossellHunter@bentossell · newCo
From the announcement: Set-and-forget meal programs: Admins can set up automated programs for late night meals at the office, lunch meetings for teams, and more. For example, if the admin wants to create a “late night meal” policy, they can geofence the location to the office address, and set the time of day so that the policy only works after 7pm on weeknights. The company can also choose how much to fund per meal; if employees need to spend more, it’s no problem, since everything over the spend allowance will be charged to their payment method of choice. Straightforward, centralized billing: Uber Eats is already among the most expensed food delivery services in the US. By ordering through Eats for Business, employees can eliminate extra steps and save time by automatically charging orders to the company account when the meal is within parameters set by the business. Full visibility into employee and team ordering: Leveraging detailed reporting from Uber for Business, companies can now receive a single, centralized bill so that they can have a clear idea of spending habits by team, with information into the time of day and the purpose of the order. This can help companies make better decisions around what kind of meal programs they should offer to individual teams.
Upvote Share·