Home
→
Product
→
UBenchan
UBenchan
Beautiful browser benchmarks
Free
Open source benchmark tool in your browser.
Pretty UI, typescript compiler, web workers, full featured monaco editor and more..
Launched in
Web App
,
Open Source
,
Developer Tools
Ubenchan
About this launch
Ubenchan
Beautiful browser benchmarks
UBenchan by
Ubenchan
was hunted by
Vlad Afonin
in
Web App
,
Open Source
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Vlad Afonin
. Featured on August 29th, 2022.
Ubenchan
is not rated yet. This is Ubenchan's first launch.
