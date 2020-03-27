Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
TytoCare
TytoCare
On demand medical exams. Anytime. Anywhere.
Health and Fitness
Tyto is a handheld exam kit and app that lets you perform guided medical exams with a healthcare provider, anytime, anywhere. With Tyto, you can receive a diagnosis, a treatment plan, and a prescription if needed, all from the comfort of home.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
42 minutes ago
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment
Send