Roy Demeter
Maker
Hey PH community! 👋 I’m Roy, one of the makers of Typs. Typs is an app with the best text messages to send in any situation. The most upvoted texts appear at the top, and you can copy/paste your favorite Typs texts into your messaging platform of choice. It’s like asking your best friend for texting advice, but way better. ⚡️Inspiration Texting anxiety is a real issue that affects 1 out of 5 people in the US with a mobile device. We experienced this issue first-hand as founders. The fact is: it’s extremely stressful trying to come up with the perfect text message to send to someone you really care about. 🤷♂️Problem The only services on the market with sample texts were either super corny, creepy, or just downright disgusting. We had also exhausted our personal databases of text messages to use. 🛠Solution We decided to create a crowdsourced network of text messages in a reddit style upvote/downvote format. This would allow people to upload their own favorite texts, and make it super easy for people to find that perfect text for any situation, that had been pre-vetted by a community of like-minded people. With Typs you can: 💬Find your favorite text for different categories including: “Just met”, “Ask out”, and many more ⬆️Upvote/Downvote texts, comment, & submit your own 🕺Follow your favorite texters & get feedback on your own texts 75% of young adults use dating apps. Whether it’s Tinder, Bumble, Hinge or OkCupid, these apps have become a staple of dating in 2019. Everyone deserves to meet their soulmate and fall in love, but that’s not going to happen when you simply say “Hey” to all of your matches. That’s where Typs come in. Happy texting!
