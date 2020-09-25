Typopo for VS Code

discussion
Braňo Šandala
MakerProduct Manager
Hi makers! 👋 I’m incredibly happy to launch the Typopo extension for VS Code! For those of you who don’t know Typopo yet—it’s a tool to help you produce neat texts without bothering about microtypography rules. Typopo automatically fixes double & single quotes, apostrophes, double & single primes, hyphens, dashes, white spaces, non-breaking spaces, ellipses, trademark symbols, exponents, unintended uppercase and much more. And it does all that respecting English, German, Slovak, Czech or Rusyn typography rules. Check out the typopo.org for further details. Until now, Typopo was available as an online app and as an open-source NPM package. I’m excited to share with you that Typopo is now available also as a VS Code extension. So who can benefit from it? Based on the feedback from the community, the extension will prove its value for: Developers, you can stop bothering about escaping \\"dumb quotes\\", or placing to your content or localization strings in code. You can now fix the quotes and spaces automatically with Typopo. Writers and notetakers, do you use VS Code to draft your content, or to keep your notes? Do you care about typography? If so, you’ll love Typopo. In an instant, you can raise the typography bar of your texts. Or you can stop worrying about placing special characters and start writing much faster. At the end of the day, you can rely on Typopo fixing your drafts for you. I’m glad to share the first version of the VS Code extension here on PH. I’m constantly improving the Typopo ecosystem, so I’ll be more than happy to hear your feedback. Thank you! 🙏 Brano Sandala, Maker of Typopo
