Braňo Šandala
Maker
Hello, Product Hunters! Brano here from Typopo. I wanted to scratch my itch and spend as little time as possible fixing frequent typographic errors in texts I’ve been given to proofreading. It all started with a simple script, and step-by-step I’ve made a web app for everyone to fix typos in their texts. You’d love Typopo especially when: → you’re a typesetter, who wants to proofread the raw text before pasting into DTP software (e.g. InDesign) → you’re a developer, who doesn’t want to escape quotes in User Interface messages or bother with whitespace characters → you just want your email or blog post to be typographically correct If you’re interested in what it does just check out the app: https://typopo.tota.sk/ (there is a sample text to show you what you can fix). If you’d like to go through the features or use Typopo in your app, check out the GitHub repo: https://github.com/surfinzap/typ... I’m excited to share it on PH, looking forward to your feedback. I hope you’ll benefit from it, have a great day 😊 Brano, Maker of Typopo
