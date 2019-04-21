Typography Resources
In 2014 I posted a list of typography-related resources on my website. A lot of designers really appreciated it and sent me their suggestions. I put it out on @airtable and waited for the list to have enough resources. Last Tuesday, I got my 100th suggestion and I decided I will build a quick directory website using these amazing resources over the weekend. I started with refining the list, remove dead links, provide one-line descriptions, find related thumbnails for each link and categorize them. I wanted a quick way to make a website out of my @airtable list, I looked for some services and found this lifesaver called Table2Site by @poehah. I spent my entire weekend building it and Voila! It's Alive! 🎉 Oh, I also used Ouch! by @visualpharm for the banner illustrations, they have a gorgeous collection and I just had to subscribe. I would love if you guys could add more to the list and provide me your feedback. I love creating small products and it was an absolute delight to work on TypographyResources.com hope it helps!
