TypingDNA Authentication API

Google invests in TypingDNA's two-factor authentication solution Google has backed TypingDNA, which is developing an alternative solution to enable fraud detection, authentication and password recovery. Behavioural biometrics start-up TypingDNA announced that it has raised $7m in a Series A round led by Google's AI-focused venture fund Gradient Ventures. There was additional investment from Gapminder, Techstars Ventures and TypingDNA's existing backers.