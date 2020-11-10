TypingDNA Authentication API
Secure users by their typing behavior with free low-code API
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Raul Popa
Maker
Co-founder & CEO @ TypingDNA
Hey PH! 🖖 I’m super excited to launch this brand new, free, unlimited, improved, and easier to integrate developer version of our state of art typing biometrics authentication technology. 👉 Who we are: We’re a proud Techstars NYC’18 alum, recently backed by Gradient Ventures (Google AI focused fund). More: https://techcrunch.com/2020/01/0... ⚡ Vision: We believe typing is quickly becoming the most preferred method for communication, and our mission is to improve security, UX and add value everywhere people type. 🥇 Previously won Product of the day: Some of you may remember we won POD previously with the TypingDNA Authenticator, a free Authenticator that works inside the Chrome browser and uses typing patterns to secure TOTPs. More: https://www.producthunt.com/post... 🚀 History: When we started TypingDNA in 2016, typing biometrics was niche -- untested in the wild, mainly attractive to researchers and academics. Even after participating in Techstars, it was clear that some recognized the potential of analyzing typing behavior for authentication purposes, but the skepticism typical of any new technology was also around. It’s all changed. Our core technology has matured, been iterated, and is now deployed in contexts where security matters most. As I type this, people are verifying their identity with our typing biometrics to access critically sensitive data and even take their exams (hello, 2020). Our Series A allowed us to expand our team and build new things, but we still believe that typing biometrics hasn’t realized it’s potential -- there are barriers to entry that prevent typing biometrics from being deployed everywhere there is a keyboard, as we dream it will be. 🔥 Here’s what we’ve done: - We built a new low-code API that removes all complexity and puts it back on our side. Integrations now rival any authentication provider in terms of simplicity and scalability. - We released a new Developer plan. This plan is designed to make our technology accessible to everyone, and this isn’t some ‘light’ plan. We offer unlimited authentications and unlimited end-users, no card needed. - We made it free! Feel free to ask me and the TypingDNA team anything here!
Share
Amazing job, guys! Can't believe this is free!
@lisapopovici Thanks! We wanted to make it free so that more people get to use the technology.
The unlimited part from the clip sounds pretty great. Good job, guys! :)
@daniel_rotaru, thank you! The idea is for this not to be a barrier for integrations. Especially considering it's a new technology.