Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
This is the latest launch from TypingDNA
See TypingDNA’s 4 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
TypingDNA ActiveLock
Ranked #6 for today
TypingDNA ActiveLock
Keep unauthorized users out of your computer
Visit
Upvote 46
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
TypingDNA ActiveLock keeps unauthorized users out by continuously authenticating people by the way they type — locking down the computer if the device is shared or gets into the wrong hands. Download it for free.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Remote Work
,
Security
by
TypingDNA
Flatfile
Ad
AI-assisted data import, embedded right into your product
About this launch
TypingDNA
Recognize people by the way they type
99
reviews
56
followers
Follow for updates
TypingDNA ActiveLock by
TypingDNA
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
Productivity
,
Remote Work
,
Security
. Made by
Raul Popa
,
CristianT
and
Stefan Endres
. Featured on September 15th, 2022.
TypingDNA
is rated
4.8/5 ★
by 85 users. It first launched on March 17th, 2018.
Upvotes
46
Comments
15
Day rank
#6
Week rank
#63
Report