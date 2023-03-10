Products
Home
→
Product
→
Typing Mind
Ranked #1 for today
Typing Mind
A better UI for ChatGPT
Visit
Upvote 90
$10 off
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Use ChatGPT with enhanced features like fast response, chat search, integrations, prompt library, etc. Use your own API Key, run locally on your browser, macOS App, and self-host available.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Maker Tools
by
Typing Mind
About this launch
Typing Mind
A Better UI for ChatGPT
0
reviews
94
followers
Follow for updates
Typing Mind by
Typing Mind
was hunted by
Tony Dinh
in
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Maker Tools
. Made by
Tony Dinh
. Featured on March 11th, 2023.
Typing Mind
is not rated yet. This is Typing Mind's first launch.
Upvotes
90
Comments
24
Day rank
#1
Week rank
#130
Report