Typewrite Something
A minimalistic typewriter simulator
#4 Product of the DayJanuary 18, 2019
Typewrite Something is a web app that simulates a typewriter.
Reviews
- Pros:
Quirky and funCons:
None!
I see how some people miss backspace but this is exactly what makes it stand out; have that "feel" to itMaks Koseda 📚💻 has used this product for one day.
Discussion
Lachlan Kirkwood@lachlankirkwood · Digital Marketing Specialist
Awesome product! As a digital marketer, I'd love to be able to export the content in different sizes and publish it to social accounts 👍
Toby@tobystic
Can we have a tip-ex option to make it even more real? :)
@XRPRainMaker@flipthistweet · Chairwoman of @LedgerNFC.com
Really Amazing ! The only thing as a writer I would've liked and hoped to see is a way to edit text after you've written it , because would've loved to use this to write my books , however as this function is not available will unfortuneatly not be able to switch from tablo :( but if you add this function I think you will have alot of proffessional writers being switching also :) Great product tho for just writing small quotes or comments tho :) ! Great job !
Anton Zemlyansky@zemlyansky · Full-stack developer. Founder of StatSim
Great app! I'd add some randomness to < > moves, but it's already great. Looks really natural
Ben@harowitzblack · 🍵
whoa this is cool!!!
