discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Jason Bosco
MakerCo-founder at Typesense Search
Hi everyone, We launched Typesense on ProductHunt about 2 years ago: https://www.producthunt.com/post.... Since then we've been working hard on adding features and improving the product based on community feedback. More on that below. One recurring ask we've gotten is for a hosted SaaS version of Typesense, so users who don't want to self-host, can just point and click to setup a search cluster. And that's exactly what we built! We spent a good chunk of 2020 building out Typesense Cloud, so you can quickly provision a production-grade geo-distributed (CDN-like) Typesense cluster in 5-6 minutes, generate API keys and start using it right away, to build awesome search-as-you-type experiences. One important aspect of Typesense Cloud is that the pricing model is based on computing primitives like CPU, RAM, Disk etc and there are no per-record or per-search charges. This makes it extremely cost-effective for a wide range of use-cases, across dataset sizes and search volumes. Now one of our stated goals of Typesense is to make it easy to self-host. To that end, we use the same OSS version of Typesense to power Typesense Cloud, so this gives us an incentive to make sure Typesense is indeed easy to operate, if only to make our own lives easier as we operate Typesense Cloud. Win-win for us and our community users. Separately, here are some key features we've launched in the last two years: - Integration with InstantSearch.js UI components - Grouping & Distinct - Federated Search - Scoped API Keys - Synonyms - Result Curation & Merchandizing - Raft-based Clustering - New community-contributed client libraries in PHP & Go - Major performance improvements
Share