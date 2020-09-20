Deals
Jobs
Discussions
Ship
Mentors
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Typeout
Typeout
Rich, relevant and quirky library of UX copies
Design Tools
Productivity
+ 1
Typeout provides rich, relevant and quirky library of UX copies to add to our designs.
Typeout helps us make our designs more conversational and meaningful with just two clicks 🔮
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
an hour ago
discussion
follow discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
Srikant
Maker
Product & Design
Designers do give it a try!
Upvote
Share
17h
Send