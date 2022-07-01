Products
Home
Product
Typemat
Ranked #11 for today
Typemat
Convert any public google drive folder to a blog or doc site
Typemat is a simple service which allows you to create a blog from a Google Drive folder. Simply add docs, and we will convert them in HTML pages, attach a domain to it and optimize them for SEO.
Launched in
Productivity
,
User Experience
,
Marketing
by
About this launch
Convert any public google drive folder to a blog or doc site
Typemat by
was hunted by
Costantin
in
Productivity
,
User Experience
,
Marketing
. Made by
Costantin
. Featured on July 1st, 2022.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Daily rank
#11
Weekly rank
#167
