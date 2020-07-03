Typelane
Vedran Ismaili
Maker
Hey Product Hunt! And a big thanks to @kevin for hunting us! 🙌 We built Typelane to make it easier to welcome new employees regardless if they are joining you in the office or working remotely. Onboarding new talent is something most companies struggle with. It’s manual, time-consuming and complex. We want to make it easier for everyone. With Typelane you can set up the ideal onboarding for your team, company or role. Add anything from videos, gifs to important to-do’s and questions you need input on. Press send and let Typelane do the rest. Everything will even be branded after your company's identity! Changing jobs is difficult and onboarding has a big impact on how long team members stay and how they feel about their new job. So let’s make sure to give everyone the best onboarding possible! We can’t wait to hear what you guys think about Typelane and how we can improve it!
