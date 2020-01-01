Discussion
Hi all 👋 I've been spending the holidays tinkering away at Typehut and now I'm proud to launch it to the world! It's a small tool for publishing blogs, newsletters, announcement pages, changelogs, or anything you can imagine without the bloat of the traditional blogging/cms/publishing systems. At Typehut, it only takes a few seconds to get your site up and running, ready to start publishing your content. Ah! And it has email subscriptions out of the box, so you can start building your audience straight away. Let me know what you think! ✌️
