Hey folks, I almost can't believe we're launching something new. Thanks so much @chrismessina for hunting us, exactly 5 years after hunting our very first product Boxy! 🙌 We've been working heads down on https://mailbrew.com for so long and had almost no time to devote to side projects, but this product felt different. We care about this problem a lot, and we decided to spend a few weeks working on it. Introducing https://typefully.app ✍️ ✍️ The problem We've always been avid Twitter users — I and my co-founder @frankdilo met this way — and we've always loved the number of ideas and insights we read every day on it, but we've also been constantly distracted by Twitter while working, and wish there was a great app to craft quality tweets and threads without getting sucked in the Timeline. This is also the first product that we've built with @meseali, who recently joined the team and is helping us define our vision, roadmap, and next steps. It's exciting to expand our team and ship our first project together. 💡 The solution We tried to imagine what could be an amazing writing experience for condensed ideas that our favorite thinkers and creators would enjoy — so we started working on Typefully, a distraction-free write-only interface for Twitter. We care about mental health, and while our core product https://mailbrew.com helps us tame the firehose of information and unplug from feeds, we're built Typefully to use Twitter more mindfully (see what we did there?). ✏️ How does it work? It's simple: Typefully lets you write without distractions and shows a live preview of your writing on Twitter. It's already pretty powerful, and for example, you can schedule tweets and threads with natural language input. After clicking on the Schedule button, write "in 3 hours" or "tomorrow at 4 pm" or "on December 6," and we'll take care of it. You can also press Cmd+Enter to completely hide any interface and go fullscreen for a 100% focused writing experience. 🍃 What's next This is just the first version of what can become a powerful tool to craft and publish condensed ideas on the web. Based on feedback and traction, we'll define the areas to improve, so we're very excited to know what you think and see how you will use it.
Tried it. Loved it. Become a proud patron. Couple of feature requests - please ignore if in queue - @ twitterhandle autofill/ suggestions - An auto thread maker, rather than clicking the + sign. Also a big fan and heavy user of mailbrew !
@iprashantpillai I like @twitterhandle autofill idea! That'd make this app over the top. But right now, I'm so happy with the feature.
Looks beautiful. Congrats on the launch!