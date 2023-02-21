Products
This is the latest launch from Typedream
See Typedream’s 2 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Typedream Links
Ranked #7 for today
Typedream Links
A video link in bio for creators
Visit
Upvote 9
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
✨ Aesthetic video backgrounds 🧹 Section headers to stay organized 👉🏼 Image carousels to showcase your products and services
Launched in
Social Network
,
Social Media
,
Website Builder
+2 by
Typedream
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Send feature requests and bugs to team@typedream.com"
The makers of Typedream Links
About this launch
Typedream
The Canva of web pages: build pages, link in bios, forms, blogs, shops - no code.
73
reviews
389
followers
Follow for updates
Typedream Links by
Typedream
was hunted by
Kevin Chandra
in
Social Network
,
Social Media
,
Website Builder
. Made by
Kevin Chandra
,
Michelle Marcelline
,
Putri Karunia
,
Albert Putra Purnama
,
Anthony Christian
,
Steven Singorahardjo
,
I Wayan Gede Indrayasa
,
Eric Angelo
,
Arya Wicaksana
,
Syawadhilah Pradipta
,
Muhammad Ridho
,
Steven Ferdianto
,
Monica Nazli
,
Reynaldo Nathanael Goenawan
,
Muhammad Aghassi Zulfikar
,
Resi Respati
,
Ibe Dwi
,
Bayu Aslama
and
Michelle Atalya Soeleman
. Featured on February 27th, 2023.
Typedream
is rated
5/5 ★
by 73 users. It first launched on July 7th, 2021.
Upvotes
9
Comments
3
Day rank
#7
Week rank
#8
