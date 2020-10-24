discussion
daniel
Maker
recreational signal processor
Hi Product Hunt! 😸 I just launched my new podcast player, TypeCast. This app solves a big problem for me – finding information in multi-hour podcast episodes after I finish listening. With TypeCast, I can just search within the audio of any episode, or search across multiple episodes to find exactly what I'm looking for. Features: - Transcribes any podcast episode. - Real time word highlighting as you listen. - Tap words in the transcript to skip to that point in the audio. - Search within transcripts to find information quickly. - Pinch to zoom in and out of the transcript. Text reflows automatically. - Adjustable playback speed from 0.5x to 4.0x. - Skip forward and backward in an episode. - Simple, intuitive design for iOS 14. I have plenty of ideas for more features. Shared medium-style highlights, episode summarization / keywords, and bookmarks are all things I'm considering. I'm curious to know – what would make TypeCast your go-to podcast app? Cheers! 💛
