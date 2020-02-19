  1. Home
type.today screen shooter

First font store inside the Figma

Meet type.today screen shooter.
This Figma plugin helps you to explore and test high-quality fonts from type.today and tomorrow collections without leaving Figma.
Grigoriy Mashkovtsev
Grigoriy Mashkovtsev
Maker
Hi there! We created this plugin with type.today team — Ilya Ruderman and Yuri Ostromentsky. type.today and tomorrow are two showcases — two collections. Fonts with high-quality Cyrillic letters that best reflect the visual language of the present and the near future. These are the work of both well-known authors and designers of the next generation. With Figma API we have invented a new way how to explore and select new fonts. Now you can run the font store inside the Figma and check how fonts match with your design. How to use: Create a text object Run the plugin Select a font Click on "Paste on canvas" Your text object will be replaced with a PNG image Looking forward to hearing your feedback.
