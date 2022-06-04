Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Makers Grant
Giving back and supporting our community
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Type Studio 2.0
Ranked #9 for today
Type Studio 2.0
The easiest way to edit your content focused videos
Visit
Upvote 68
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Type Studio is a text-based video editor that runs online in your browser.
Launched in
Productivity
,
SaaS
,
Tech
by
Type Studio
Kalendar AI
Promoted
Book new revenue on autopilot with AI
About this launch
Type Studio 2.0 by
Type Studio
was hunted by
Michael Sieb
in
Productivity
,
SaaS
,
Tech
. Made by
Michael Sieb
,
Erik Eimterbaeumer
,
Marvin Offers
and
Jan Kalthöfer
. Featured on June 14th, 2022.
Type Studio
is rated
4.9/5 ★
by 192 users. It first launched on July 7th, 2020.
Upvotes
68
Comments
20
Daily rank
#9
Weekly rank
#16
Report