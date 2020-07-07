Type Studio
Online text-based video editor and automated subtitles
Michael Sieb
👋 Hello Product Hunters! :) Today we’re excited to launch Type Studio, a text-based video editor that allows you to easily edit your content focused videos. 🎉 We started Type because we got frustrated with the way video editing is today! A typical video editing experience is counterintuitive when compared to everything within the modern conventions of UI design and functionality. There are so many buttons, dials, knobs, settings, and keyboard shortcuts to remember, that learning how it all works becomes in and of itself an exercise in patience and resolve. For content-focused video editing, you don’t need most of the features offered by most editing software, and the barrier to entry is very steep — you have to own a machine capable of running these programs and know-how all of the functions work. @erikeimterbaumer, @jan_kalthofer and I have been working on Type Studio for several months and are thrilled to present the first public version today! With Type Studio you don't edit your video in a timeline like a classic video editor. It is all text-based! This allows you to edit a video without having any prior editing skills. It’s as easy as using Google Docs. Type Studio explained in three simple steps: Step 1: Load your video into Type Studio. We transcribe your spoken words into text. Step 2: Edit the video by easily editing the text. Step 3: When you are done and everything fits together, we do all the heavy lifting and render your video in the cloud. Because we transcribe the text anyway, you can automatically add subtitles with just one click. If the speech recognition is not 100% accurate, then you can easily correct the text in the editor interface. Being students ourselves, we know that not everybody is able to pay for every software they use, which is why our goal is always to offer a fully functional free version (without watermarks and all that crap). At the same time, we have to keep the lights on and that’s why we’ve decided to add a monthly upload limit. If you don't have a video of your own available to edit right now, we have put together a sample video in the editor for anyone to use. Go and check it out! Please let us know your feedback! We very much appreciate any comments or suggestions. We’re constantly improving Type Studio and your input can have a big impact. 💬 💙 - Michael p.s. As a special Product Hunt exclusive bonus, we doubled the amount of upload time for any Product Hunt registration for this week. This means your monthly upload limit is increased from 20 mins up to 40 mins.⏳ ✌️
@erikeimterbaumer @jan_kalthofer @michael_sieb congrats! Amazing product 🙂
@stefano_bernardi really appreciate your feedback!
Amazing product that already saved me hours of stupid editing work! 😄
@neonish_com thank you so much! We absolutely love simplicity 😊
We've been using type studio for years now and it has never let us down in our work. Awesome product!
@elias_hennemeyer love your humor. But actually you're one of our first adopters we've ever had 👍
@elias_hennemeyer I can agree - very cute founders by the way! 😏
perfect video editing tool for people like me without any prior skills in video editing! - Simple, easy and affordable! 100% recommended!