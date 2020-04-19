  1. Home
  2.  → Type.lol Store!

Type.lol Store!

Type.lol is now offering free (and paid) desktop wallpapers

We launched Type.lol as a list of type foundries, curated to make type accessible to designers.
Folks have since asked how they can support, so we created the Type.lol store. Today you can download desktop wallpapers, including the free "Stay at Home" edition
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment