Home
Product
Type
Ranked #1 for today
Type
The AI-first document editor
Upvote 116
Type is an AI-first document editor that helps you write high-quality content quickly. Rather than writing important content from scratch, you can use Type to instantly generate drafts, rewrite content, and suggest what to write next.
Launched in
Writing
,
Text Editors
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
Type
About this launch
Type
The AI-first document editor.
Type by
Type
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in
Writing
,
Text Editors
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Stew Fortier
and
Stefan Li
. Featured on March 9th, 2023.
Type
is not rated yet. This is Type's first launch.
Upvotes
116
Comments
24
Day rank
#1
Week rank
#61
