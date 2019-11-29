Discussion
Mikiel Agutu
Maker
I created this tool because I wanted to write a print book using Markdown. I couldn't find a tool that could produce PDFs with the right dimensions and content for print-on-demand services (Blurb, CreateSpace, etc). I also didn't want to faff with manually formatting everything, spending ages wrestling with MS Word. Typ leans on the standard features of Markdown to format your PDFs. For things that Markdown doens't specify (fonts etc) are defined in a single config file. It's still in an early stage, but even now you can produce ready-for-print PDFs from content written entirely in Markdown.
