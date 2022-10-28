Products
Home
→
Product
→
Tylify
Tylify
Visit
Tylify is a seamless pattern maker that's available as a Figma plugin and a standalone web app. Pattern elements can be vector or raster images. Export formats include SVG, PNG and CSS with embedded base64 SVG.
Launched in
Design Tools
,
Web Design
,
UX Design
by
Tylify
About this launch
Tylify
Tylify by
Tylify
was hunted by
Luca Dalli
in
Design Tools
,
Web Design
,
UX Design
. Made by
Luca Dalli
. Featured on October 29th, 2022.
Tylify
is not rated yet. This is Tylify's first launch.
Upvotes
10
Comments
12
Day rank
#5
Week rank
#171
