Tycho Forecast

Turn your weather into a Spotify or Apple Music playlist

Tycho and I developed this app which turns your weather into a playlist. It uses the Dark Sky api to get your local weather conditions and then relates those conditions to audio features. For example, a gusty day may produce tracks with a higher tempo. ⛈
Discussion
Lee Martin
Lee Martin
Tycho and I would love feedback on this simple utility we put together and hope that it melds with your weather nicely. If you're curious about how it was built, please check out the case study here: https://bit.ly/2ZgWvwQ Thank you!
Amrith Shanbhag
Amrith Shanbhag
@leemartin Very cool project! Listening to my playlist rn and digging it ☀️
Lee Martin
Lee Martin
@amrith cheers Amrith, get anything good?
Adam Kerpelman
Adam Kerpelman
Love this. Great playlist for a cloudy day so far.
