Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Kyle Bigley
Maker
Our team is very excited for the launch of our new Shopify app TxtCart. We've built a platform with scale in mind that can handle any size Shopify store who values customer service, experience and sales. Our human powered process, perfected by AI, texts your customers in real time, answers their questions, and closes the sale. So you can focus on what you do best: running your business. Enjoy 20-30% conversion rates and 10-20% additional revenue for your store! Start with a 14-day free trial and up to $1,000 in recovered sales commissions free :)
Was interested until I saw that all pricing tiers ask for a portion of the sales. That 5% may look like nothing but it’s a big deal for stores that are doing 6-7 figures in sales/month.
