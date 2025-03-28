Launches
Home
Product
TxGemma
AI models for faster drug development
TxGemma is the open model based on Google's Gemma 2, specialized for therapeutics development. Predict molecule properties, analyze data, or chat about results. Available on HF & Vertex AI.
Open Source
Artificial Intelligence
GitHub
About this launch
TxGemma
AI Models for Faster Drug Development
TxGemma by
TxGemma
was hunted by
Zac Zuo
in
Open Source
Artificial Intelligence
GitHub
. Featured on March 29th, 2025.
TxGemma
is not rated yet. This is TxGemma's first launch.