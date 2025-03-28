Subscribe
TxGemma

TxGemma

AI models for faster drug development
TxGemma is the open model based on Google's Gemma 2, specialized for therapeutics development. Predict molecule properties, analyze data, or chat about results. Available on HF & Vertex AI.
TxGemma
TxGemma
AI Models for Faster Drug Development
TxGemma by
TxGemma
Zac Zuo
Featured on March 29th, 2025.
TxGemma
