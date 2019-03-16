Log InSign up
Twubbler

See what others see when they look at Twitter

Get out of your Twitter bubble and see things from other people's perspective! Twubbler lets you see what others see when they look at Twitter. 👀
🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄 on TwitterIs there a mobile @twitter app that lets me see someone else's feed on twitter? I know tweetdeck did this well on desktop (or see what @PaulManafort or @sic sees when they open twitter)?
Hi Everyone, here is a tool by Udi which lets you create a Twitter list of the user's someone follow on Twitter so you can see their feed. I found this tool earlier after Jason tweeted the following question. Since lists are presented a bit differently than the original feed, it won't be 100% the same.
