Two Minute Reports
Ranked #1 for today
Two Minute Reports
Get your marketing data in Google Sheets
Two Minute Reports simplifies data import and analysis by connecting marketing/advertising platforms, databases and SEO sources to Google Sheets. You can automate data pulls, schedule updates, and create custom reports all within Google Sheets.
Launched in
Marketing
,
Data & Analytics
,
Business Intelligence
by
Two Minute Reports for Google Sheets
Observable
Ad
Where teams collaborate with data, faster
About this launch
Two Minute Reports for Google Sheets
Get your Marketing data in Google Sheets (10% OFF NOW🔥)
Two Minute Reports by
Two Minute Reports for Google Sheets
was hunted by
Paul
in
Marketing
,
Data & Analytics
,
Business Intelligence
. Made by
Solomon Vineeth
,
Abishek Venkatasubramanian
,
Kezia Antoinette
,
Aruneshwaran
,
Vinay Pugal
,
Praveen Gangadhar
,
Aravinda Bose
,
Pradeep
,
Mohammed Sharooque
,
Nambi Rajan
,
Paul
and
Sakthivel M
. Featured on January 17th, 2023.
Two Minute Reports for Google Sheets
is not rated yet. This is Two Minute Reports for Google Sheets's first launch.
Upvotes
307
Comments
70
Day rank
#1
Week rank
#5
