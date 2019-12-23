Twizzle
Kitze
Hey there PH 👋 Twizzle (previously Twizzy) is now free and it works on all platforms: Windows, Linux, and macOS 🥳 I realized that I and a lot of other people have a problem with Twitter addiction, so I wanted to make the app available to everyone. I wrote an article called "Killing my social media addiction" in which I'm explaining why I needed Twizzle to help me, and why you might need it too: https://medium.com/@kitze/killin... Twizzle is also open-source, so feel free to contribute :) https://github.com/kitze/twizzle The landing page is open-source too: https://github.com/kitze/twizzle... Let me know if you have any questions 🙏 Happy Holidays 🎄
Awesome. Would be happy to spend some $$ on a mobile version as well.
Bought the original Twizzy, great app! What’s the hope with this new product direction? (Going free and one source)
Awesome app! And you're a saint for releasing a Linux version as well 🙏