  1. Home
  2.  → Twizzle

Twizzle

Free desktop app for Twitter DM & tweeting from the menu bar

#1 Product of the DayToday
The main purpose of Twizzle is to be a standalone messenger for Twitter. It supports everything that messages on Twitter support: gifs, images, stickers, etc. You can also send tweets directly from the menu bar. You can attach images, gifs, polls, etc.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Kitze (Kitze)
Kitze (Kitze)
Maker
Hey there PH 👋 Twizzle (previously Twizzy) is now free and it works on all platforms: Windows, Linux, and macOS 🥳 I realized that I and a lot of other people have a problem with Twitter addiction, so I wanted to make the app available to everyone. I wrote an article called "Killing my social media addiction" in which I'm explaining why I needed Twizzle to help me, and why you might need it too: https://medium.com/@kitze/killin... Twizzle is also open-source, so feel free to contribute :) https://github.com/kitze/twizzle The landing page is open-source too: https://github.com/kitze/twizzle... Let me know if you have any questions 🙏 Happy Holidays 🎄
Upvote (4)Share
Rik Schennink
Rik Schennink
Awesome. Would be happy to spend some $$ on a mobile version as well.
UpvoteShare
Aidan Wolf
Aidan Wolf
Bought the original Twizzy, great app! What’s the hope with this new product direction? (Going free and one source)
UpvoteShare
Ilango Rajagopal
Ilango Rajagopal
Awesome app! And you're a saint for releasing a Linux version as well 🙏
UpvoteShare