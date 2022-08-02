Products
Twixl Publisher
Twixl Publisher
Create native apps and instantly manage all the app-content
Twixl is a native mobile app creation platform. Create HTML, InDesign or PDF content, integrate web services, manage your interface, build your app and publish it. Done.
Launched in
Android
,
Developer Tools
,
Apple
by
Twixl Publisher
About this launch
Twixl Publisher by
Twixl Publisher
was hunted by
Lieven Gekiere
in
Android
,
Developer Tools
,
Apple
. Featured on August 3rd, 2022.
Twixl Publisher
is not rated yet. This is Twixl Publisher's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Comments
1
Day rank
#22
Week rank
#74
