TwitterWrapped
Your 2019 on Twitter visualized in a beautiful word cloud.
#1 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Rob Moore
Maker
Happy holidays PHers! I'm dropping a free end of year product to celebrate 2019 - #TwitterWrapped 🎀It creates a beautiful word cloud visualization of your Tweets in 2019, picking out words that you use that are unusually high frequency compared with the general population. You can customize your word cloud by picking your own color and shape. If you want a preview of what the different shapes look like, you can see them here: https://fontawesome.com/cheatsheet. The "solid" and "brand" icons are available for making word clouds. #TwitterWrapped runs on a serverless Lambda backend and I'm using Floom.app to productize (user login, order history, front end UI, etc) As an early maker, if you like the product, I would be super grateful if you could share using the #TwitterWrapped hashtag 🥳
UpvoteShare