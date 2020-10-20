TwitterTwill
Use AI to make your Twitter timeline a better place
Tim Carambat
When I first joined Twitter I was following tons of people and I thought that would be the best way to experience Twitter - and boy was I wrong. I found that every time I opened the application I would feel horrible seeing all the negativity, bad takes, and bad news present all over my timeline. Since quarantine, we all have been spending more and more time online and connected - this only makes the impact of continuous bad news on our mental health even worse. I set out to build a tool that would empower myself to make informed decisions on how I should curate my timeline. TwitterTwill samples your Twitter timeline multiple times a day and analyzes each tweet for its overall sentiment or mood. I found that over time I was able to find the repeat offenders of who is brining and sharing this negative content and unfollow them. Over a week I was able to change the overall sentiment of my timeline from a heavily negative sentiment to now a positive one and now visiting Twitter doesn’t leave such a hanging cloud! TwitterTwill hopes to bring the change and information I needed on my timeline to yours. Sending you daily or weekly summaries to your inbox totally automated. Thank you for your support!
