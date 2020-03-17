TwitterThrowback

It's like Facebook's "On This Day", but for Twitter. The easiest way to look back on your Tweets from the past.
Source code: https://github.com/shalvah/oldtweets.today
Shalvah
Maker
I got inspired to build oldtweets.today because I wanted to see how my Tweets (and my life, generally) had evolved over the years. You can do this via Twitter Search, but it's a lot of work. oldtweets.today makes it easy. I built and launched this in February 2019, and a number of developers contributed fixes, features and improvements to make it even better, thanks to the codebase being open-source.
