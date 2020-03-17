  1. Home
#TwitterThrowback

See what you've tweeted on this day in the past.

It's like Facebook's "On This Day", but for Twitter. The easiest way to look back on your Tweets from the past.
Maker
I got inspired to build oldtweets.today because I wanted to see how my Tweets (and my life, generally) had evolved over the years. You can do this via Twitter Search, but it's a lot of work. oldtweets.today makes it easy. I built and launched this in February 2019, and a number of developers contributed fixes, features and improvements to make it even better, thanks to the codebase being open-source.
