TwitterLatest

“Is there a Chrome extension to fix the Twitter bug that keeps switching you back to the ‘top tweets’ feed even if you keep selecting ‘show latest tweets’?” - Benedict Evans
Matt DowningMaker@mattcdowning · Developer 🌷
Twitter has been constantly switching everyone back to their "top Tweets" feed even if you keep selecting "See latest tweets" so I made this Chrome/Firefox extension to fix it! Enjoy ✨
