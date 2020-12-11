Twitter Thread Scheduler from OneUp

discussion
Davis Baer
Maker
Co-Founder of OneUp
Hey Product Hunt 😸 We originally launched OneUp on Product Hunt over 2 years ago. Since then, we have added a ton of features and made a bunch of improvements. Today we are excited to launch our Twitter thread scheduler 🐦 With OneUp's Twitter thread scheduler, you can schedule Twitter threads in advance. You can also add up to 4 images on each tweet in your thread - just like you can on Twitter. Indie Hackers has been a beta user of our Twitter thread scheduler, so thanks to @rosiesherry for her feedback thus far! Thanks for checking it out, and let us know what you think! SPECIAL OFFER FOR PRODUCT HUNT: We normally offer a 7-day free trial, but we are happy to offer anyone coming from Product Hunt a 30-day free trial. To redeem, just sign up for a trial and reply to the welcome email, mentioning this offer 🤓
