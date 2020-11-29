Twitter Memories

discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Carl Rosales
Maker
Founder, CEO at Dormo
🎈
👋 Hey Product Hunt! 🚀 I have always liked Facebook Memories and wanted the same feature on Twitter so I decided to develop this simple web app as a Twitter extension. Here's what it can do for you: 1️⃣ Check and retrieve tweets you posted on the same day from months or years ago—your memories on Twitter. 2️⃣ Gives you an update when you have a memory #OnThisDay. ✌ Please let me know what you think.
Share