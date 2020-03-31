Twitter Mask

Discussion
To normalize mask wearing to depress the spread of covid19, we made an app to automatically add a mask to your profile picture. Get yours at www.TwitterMask.com Learn more about the efficacy of even DIY masks at https://masks4all.co/ . "The reasons the WHO cites for its anti-mask advice are based not on science but on three spurious policy arguments. First, there are not enough masks for hospital workers. Second, masks may themselves become contaminated and pass on an infection to the people wearing them. Third, masks could encourage people to engage in more risky behavior. None of these is a good reason to avoid wearing a mask in public. Yes, there is a shortage of manufactured masks, and these should go to hospital workers. But anyone can make a mask at home by cutting up a cotton T-shirt, tying it back together and then washing it at the end of the day. Another approach, recommended by the Hong Kong Consumer Council, involves rigging a simple mask with a paper towel and rubber bands that can be thrown in the trash at the end of each day."
@lisha_li1 Hey the upload button doesn't work for me in Chrome. I have this error in console: ``` Uncaught TypeError: Cannot read property 'replace' of undefined at Object.getAjaxSubmitUrl (mc-validate.js:195) at mc-validate.js:351 at mc-validate.js:373 ```
Niiiiiiiice lol I was actually looking for someone who made this kinda app and there it is!
Nice thought @lisha_li1 in the current pandameic crisis for promoting staying safe on social networks through the profile pictures. Helps promote safety and social distancing.
Love this🥰 Just made it my LinkedIn profile. Great 👍 job !