Twitter Bookmarks Search

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Brandon Bayer
Maker
Pro
👋 Hi Product Hunt! 💬Once upon a time, a frustrated hacker went to find a bookmarked tweet. What?! Twitter STILL hasn't added a search box?? In a frantic rage of flying bits and bytes, he dives into the depths of Twitter's code. Hours, or maybe days later (the facts are unclear) he emerges with the glow of one who has slain a giant. As one, then two, then ten more people see the glow, they race to tweet that FINALLY, tweeters from all nations, far and wide, can return to their messy pile of bookmarks and find JUST that perfect tweet they've been looking for. At last, peace and order have returned to Twitter land! Now go forth and bookmark tweets to your bloody heart's content! 📽Details ✔ Free extension for Chrome & Firefox ✔ Open-source on GitHub: https://github.com/acorn/twitter... (contributions welcome!) ✔ Built with React, Next.js, and Parcel 🎉 Bonus I now bookmark WAY more tweets since I can actually search them! It's so much easier to re-find something interesting. 💖 Thanks Your comments, feedback, and support are greatly appreciated! Thank you so much! 🙌 P.S. I'm also looking for a new gig — I have immediate availability of 15-20 hrs/week for development in the realm of React, React-native, or Node. I'm a senior full-stack dev and often function as an outsourced CTO for non-technical founders. Contact me b@bayer.ws
UpvoteShare