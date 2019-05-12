Twitter Archive Eraser 2.0

Delete thousands of your tweets in one go —well beyond the 3200 limit.
We help you clean up your Twitter profile by deleting tweets, Favorites and Direct Messages—while keeping your account, followers, and best performing tweets.
Now available on Mac OS.
Around the web
It's Time to Delete Your Tweets. It's Not That Easy.Twitter borrows most of its best ideas from users. Except the idea to set our feeds on fire. The most generous interpretation of Twitter's history is that it's a company that has learned a lot from the way people use its product. After early users started reposting each others' tweets accompanied with an "RT" label, Twitter built retweets.
Nytimes
How to delete all your embarrassing tweets before you become famousOh, Internet. As newly-minted The Daily Show host Trevor Noah is learning, hell hath no fury like old tweets discovered to embarrass those new to the public spotlight. Within hours of the announcement that Noah would replace Jon Stewart as host of Comedy Central's The Daily Show, old tweets by Noah surfaced.
Mashable
Reviews
Discussion
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
MartaniMaker@martani_net
Twitter Archive Eraser helps users delete thousands of their tweets in one go —well beyond the 3200 limit. We help you clean up your Twitter profile by deleting tweets, Favorites and Direct Messages—while keeping your account, followers, and best performing tweets. Now available on Windows + Mac.
Upvote Share·