Twitter Analytics from Minter.io
Demographics, tweet, mentions and competitor analytics
Mike Karpitski
Maker
Hi ProductHunt community! We’d like to introduce our brand new product - Twitter Analytics! At this stage, we’re bringing you audience demographics, detailed tweet performance, the ability to track your mentions and sort most liked and retweeted ones. We’re also giving you access to full competitor reports so you can benchmark against competition. All the features our users already love about minter.io are also available for Twitter: beautiful automated reports, data exports to PDF, PPTX, CSV and XLS, email and Slack updates, whitelabelling, team management, and more! Our prices are per social media profile, so you only pay for the platforms you use. You can find more details on pricing and features available at https://minter.io/pricing/ As you’re still reading this please let me whisper to you - just send the code Producthunt to our customer support and they’ll double your free trial time. Hope you’ll give it a try!
That's exciting! Congrats on the launch ;) I've been using Minter.io for Instagram analytics for a while now, love it.
