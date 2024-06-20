Launches
Twitdget
Master X and AI Tools
Twitdget enhances your Twitter with AI-generated tweets, smart scheduling, and advanced analytics. It learns from your content to create relevant plans. Available for iOS.
Launched in
Productivity
Analytics
Tech
by
About this launch
Master X and AI Tools
Twitdget by
was hunted by
Nick Newman
in
Productivity
,
Analytics
,
Tech
. Made by
Nick Newman
and
Sergey Kurakov
. Featured on June 21st, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Twitdget's first launch.
Upvotes
46
Comments
22
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report