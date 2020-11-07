  1. Home
  2.  → Twitch Sound Emotes

Twitch Sound Emotes

Sound emotes for your live streams

Blerp's Twitch integration lets streamers add Sound Emotes to their stream!
Viewers can search over 1M+ sounds and donate bits to play them live on stream or Streamers can also enable Simple mode which will let them feature up to 8 soundboards!
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review5.0/5
Derek Omori
Maker
Co-founder Blerp
We find that sound enhances the moment and makes the creators shine on twitch better than anything else! Let us know what you think!
Share