Twitch Sound Emotes
Twitch Sound Emotes
Sound emotes for your live streams
Video Streaming
Games
Blerp's Twitch integration lets streamers add Sound Emotes to their stream!
Viewers can search over 1M+ sounds and donate bits to play them live on stream or Streamers can also enable Simple mode which will let them feature up to 8 soundboards!
1 Review
5.0/5
Derek Omori
Maker
Co-founder Blerp
We find that sound enhances the moment and makes the creators shine on twitch better than anything else! Let us know what you think!
13h
