Twitch Sings

Karaoke made for live streaming 🎤

Twitch Sings is built from the ground up for streamers. With live singing, multiplayer modes, and features that let chat direct the show, our first game lets you and your community make one-of-a-kind performances together.
Livestream karaoke game Twitch Sings is out nowTwitch Sings, the first game developed in part by Twitch, is out now.&#xA0;It&apos;s a free livestream karaoke game co-developed by Rock Band and Guitar Hero studio Harmonix Music Systems. It has nearly 2,000 songs to choose from, and they&apos;re all "in the style of" cover versions rather than the original tracks.
Twitch's first-ever video game is a free karaoke title built for live streamingSince becoming the de facto game streaming platform of the modern generation, Twitch is finally ready to design its own video games, starting with a karaoke title built specifically to take advantage of the Twitch platform. The game is called Twitch Sings and its available for free on PC and accessible from sings.twitch.tv.
Twitch's first game, the karaoke-style 'Twitch Sings,' launches to publicAmazon-owned game-streaming site Twitch is today publicly launching its first game. But it's not a traditional video game - like those the site's creators stream for their fans. Instead, the new game is called "Twitch Sings" and is a free karaoke-style experience desig...
Amrith ShanbhagHunter@amrith · Community + Social at Product Hunt
@rrhoover you might like this 👨‍🎤
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Chef.
@rrhoover @amrith Can we do this at the next offsite?
Amrith ShanbhagHunter@amrith · Community + Social at Product Hunt
@rrhoover @aaronoleary Nope, this is how we're doing our team call today 💃🕺
