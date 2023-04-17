Products
Twitch Guest Star
Guest Star lets you bring other Twitch users on stream
Through Guest Star, streamers will be able to invite anyone with a Twitch account into a stream from desktop or the Twitch mobile app. Creators can host and manage their guests directly within Twitch Studio or OBS.
Launched in
Streaming Services
Tech
Games
by
Twitch
The makers of Twitch Guest Star
About this launch
Twitch
Livestream multiplayer games & esports
19
reviews
21
followers
Follow for updates
Twitch Guest Star by
Twitch
was hunted by
Maxwell Davis
in
Streaming Services
,
Tech
,
Games
. Featured on April 30th, 2023.
Twitch
is rated
4.4/5 ★
by 19 users. It first launched on March 15th, 2015.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
