Twiser
Ranked #5 for today
Twiser
AI based OKR & performance management solution
With Twiser, you can easily achieve your mission by setting clear and aligned OKRs, instantly tracking progress, having feedback and assessing your employees’ competencies and performance while having transparent communication across your company.
Launched in
Productivity
,
SaaS
,
Human Resources
by
Twiser
About this launch
Twiser
AI-Based OKR & Performance Management Solution
4
reviews
110
followers
Follow for updates
Twiser by
Twiser
was hunted by
Ongun Demirler
in
Productivity
,
SaaS
,
Human Resources
. Made by
Ongun Demirler
,
Fatima Chumakova
,
Gizem Erdem Yanılmaz
and
radyoaktifkonfeti
. Featured on February 10th, 2023.
Twiser
is rated
5/5 ★
by 4 users. This is Twiser's first launch.
Upvotes
54
Comments
5
Day rank
#5
Week rank
#141
