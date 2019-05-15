With the help of TWiS you can manage your post or tag based Instagram contests easier:
- remove profile duplicates
- filter for specific hashtags
- filter by number of mentioned profiles
- exclude profiles
- export possible winner profiles
- replace winners
Feri Forgacs
Ferenc ForgacsMaker@feriforgacs · Dev👨💻 Design👨🎨 Rookie maker
👋 Hi Everyone, I’ve built a similar tool to manage Facebook contests and it was a "hit" with around 150-200 daily active users. It was a free tool and was built for the Hungarian market. This is not the first tool on the market to solve this problem, but all the ones I know had some shortcomings (didn’t use the official API, couldn’t select more than one winner at a time, couldn’t replace winners, etc). That's the main reason TWiS came to life. I wrote a longer post about the problem, target group and my future plans that you can read here: https://feriforgacs.me/2019/05/1... Looking forward to your feedback 🤗
Delvin@delvin37731760
Cool product!
Ferenc ForgacsMaker@feriforgacs · Dev👨💻 Design👨🎨 Rookie maker
@delvin37731760 thank you Delvin!
Lachlan Kirkwood@lachlankirkwood · Digital Marketing Specialist
Absolutely love this! Awesome work 🙌
Ferenc ForgacsMaker@feriforgacs · Dev👨💻 Design👨🎨 Rookie maker
@lachlankirkwood thank you 🙏
